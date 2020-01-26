Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor’s focus on new initiatives and strength in the Experiences & Dining segment are positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, TripAdvisor is suffering from sluggishness in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Also, weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, continuous decline in average monthly unique visitor base is a headwind. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are risks. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

TRIP opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,479 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $64,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 122.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 162.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,595 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

