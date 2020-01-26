Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and traded as low as $13.75. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 248,034 shares trading hands.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

