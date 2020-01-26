Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 62,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,392. The stock has a market cap of $736.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

