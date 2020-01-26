TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Hits $20.77 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. TrueChain has a market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.05556315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00128641 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

