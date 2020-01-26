Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.68 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.