Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 197 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $100.80 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

