Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $405,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,712,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,467,000 after acquiring an additional 360,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.