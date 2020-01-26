Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 490 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

