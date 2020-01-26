TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 261,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,976. The company has a market capitalization of $796.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Man Group plc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

