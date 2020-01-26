TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will report sales of $162.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.50 million and the highest is $170.52 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $483.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 491,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

