Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $76.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TCX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tucows by 840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tucows by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

