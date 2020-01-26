Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,538,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,404. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.