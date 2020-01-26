UBS Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $400.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $353.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

