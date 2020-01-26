UBS Group Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $39.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of CLR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

