UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 696 ($9.16).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 741.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 727.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total value of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Also, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

