Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

UCTT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 553,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,439.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,675. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

