Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

UN traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 2,234,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

