Union Pacific’s (UNP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

UNP stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Union Pacific by 56.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $88,457,000 after buying an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,467,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

