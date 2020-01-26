United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,262 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,624,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $744,012,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

