United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.25. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 99,180 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

