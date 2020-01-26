United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will post $19.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.61 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $76.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.49 billion to $77.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $79.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Technologies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,441,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.19. 3,699,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,608. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.77 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

