Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLED. Cowen cut Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.23.

OLED traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $206.07. 556,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,648. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

