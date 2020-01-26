Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.23.

Universal Display stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.07. 556,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.28. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 357.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

