UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $908.83 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $908.83 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007784 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

