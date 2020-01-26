Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Cap of $108,517.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $108,517.00 and approximately $20,755.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000663 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,132,075 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

