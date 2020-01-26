V-ID Market Cap Hits $3.50 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $152,613.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.14 or 0.05601197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00127380 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033491 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,701,409 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.