Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $27.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.63 billion and the highest is $30.57 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $28.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.08 billion to $111.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $105.18 billion to $128.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE:VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

