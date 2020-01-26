Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

