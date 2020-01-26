ValuEngine Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 149,779 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 631,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.