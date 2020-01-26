ValuEngine Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Hold

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WD-40 by 173.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $8,606,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

