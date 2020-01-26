ValuEngine Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.74. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

