ValuEngine Upgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to “Strong-Buy”

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gilford Securities began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 129,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $325.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

