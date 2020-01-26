ValuEngine Upgrades Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to “Buy”

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of MC opened at $35.30 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 24.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

