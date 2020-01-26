Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 4.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $195.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.