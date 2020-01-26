Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $43,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $94.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

