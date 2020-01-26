Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 43.3% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $362,942.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003474 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,166,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Upbit, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

