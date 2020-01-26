Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,138. The company has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.