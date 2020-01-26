VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. VF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

