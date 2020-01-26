VF (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.85 billion.VF also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. VF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

