ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -255.88 and a beta of 0.82.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ViaSat by 185.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

