Visteon (NYSE:VC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of VC opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 107.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

