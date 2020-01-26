VNT Chain (VNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.51 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $325,943.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.03215484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

