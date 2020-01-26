VouchForMe (IPL) Tops One Day Volume of $22,164.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $709,399.00 and $22,164.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

