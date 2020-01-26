WAX Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. WAX has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and $256,868.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,606,427,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,014,574,194 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Tidex, C2CX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

