Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

