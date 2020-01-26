Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $100.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE:CXO opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

