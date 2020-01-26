Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

