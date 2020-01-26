William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 819,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.21 and a beta of 1.59. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in National Vision by 26.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in National Vision by 55.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

