Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.42. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $181.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

