Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 507,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,967. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

